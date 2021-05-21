Castlederg Cllr hits out at anti-social behaviour at two local parks

A Castlederg councillor has hit out at anti-social behaviour at two parks in the area.

Cllr Ruairí McHugh says it's soul destroying to see the leisure amenities of Mitchell Park and Derg Castle Park being damaged after what appears to be another underage drinking session.

He says he's been inundated with complaints about damage, broken glass, and discarded rubbish, which could endanger children playing in the parks, and fears the same could happen again in the coming days.

Councillor McHugh has appealed for everyone to take responsibility to ensure the parks are not damaged again, and says there are dangers close by in the Derg river: