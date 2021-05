Derry City picked up just their third win of the Premier Division season on Friday night thanks to the 1-0 victory away to troubled Waterford FC.

Ramelton man Ronan Boyce grabbed the games only goal of the game and his second of the season.

Boyce who recently signed a new three and a half year deal at The Brandywell headed home from a free kick in the 4th minute of the tie at the RSC Grounds.

The result moves Derry 7 points clear of bottom side Waterford.