Eight people in Ireland have developed a serious allergic reaction after taking a Pfizer or Moderna Covid vaccine.

The medicines watchdog has got a number of reports of the condition, called anaphylaxis.

But the HPRA says only eight are officially classified as cases - and all patients have recovered.

Donegal Doctor Denis McCauley, who is Chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, says these reactions are known side-effects of MRNA vaccines: