524 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this afternoon.

No information on Covid-related deaths is available, and county by county numbers and incidence rates are not being published due to the effects of the recent cyber-attack on HSE computer systems.

As of this morning, 107 COVID-19 patients were in hospital, 38 of them in ICU. There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.