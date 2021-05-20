Watch / Listen: The Score – 20/05/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Harps player Mickey Funston for the LOI Chat.

Cahair O’Kane of The Irish News talks Donegal Tyrone and Derry Gaelic Football, the new league season starts for the Donegal Ladies on Sunday, we hear from Manager Maxi Curran while the now retired Joe Boyle previews the Donegal Hurlers clash with Mayo.

Jason Quigley discusses his next professional fight on Saturday week the 29th with the NABO Middleweight title on the the line and LYIT Head of Sport Michael Murphy tells us about the new Basketball Ireland Centre of Excellence....