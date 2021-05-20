Taoiseach says comparisons between Mica and Pyrite scheme are not valid

The Taoiseach has told the Dail that the state faces far higher costs as a result of the Mica Redress Scheme than it incurred with the Pyrite scheme, and comparisons between the two are not valid.

In the Dail last evening, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn urged Michael Martin to implement a 100% scheme in Donegal and Mayo, in line with the provisions of the Pyrite scheme.

However, the Taoiseach responded that while Minister Darragh O'Brien and the government will continue to engage with homeowners, the fact is the cost per house of the Mica scheme will be substantially higher: