SVP issues special appeal for help

Saint Vincent De Paul received more than 500 calls every day during the first three months of the year from people struggling to makes ends meet.

The charity is launching a special appeal for donations as it's expecting a 'wave' of calls for help.

It's also worried that the end of the moratorium on energy disconnections and evictions will cause even more hardship.

Donations can be made online, by phone, or by post.

Ways to donate:

Online: svp.ie and nominate your local area

By phone: 0818 176 176 (ROI) or 028 9075 0161 (NI) and nominate your local area

By post: to SVP, PO Box 1234, Dublin 1, cheques made payable to ‘Society of St. Vincent de Paul’ or direct to a regional office, addresses can be found on www.svp.ie.

Blue envelopes: Keep an eye out for special blue envelopes that will be in newspapers and churches throughout the country.