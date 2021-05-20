Supporters not permitted for Derry v Pats

Derry City Football Club say they are disappointed to inform supporters that no spectators will be permitted to attend the home game against St Patricks Athletic on Monday night.

As advised earlier in the week, the club has been in consultation with the Public Health Authority (PHA) and Derry City/Strabane Council over the past few days following Monday's proposals from the NI Executive.

Based on the current high rates of covid-19 transmission in the city, the Medical Director at the PHA has recommended that supporters should not be permitted to attend at this time.

In the interest of the health and safety of supporters, players and staff, it has been agreed that Monday night's match should remain behind closed doors.

Derry City say they will continue to discuss a way forward with the relevant public authorities and will keep supporters informed of progress.