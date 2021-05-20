Sprint schedule ahead for Donegal Ladies – Maxi Curran

This weekend, it’s the turn of the Donegal senior ladies to start their National Football League Division1A campaign when the welcome Westmeath to MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon (Throw In 1pm).

With games to come against Mayo and Galway plus and Ulster Championship starting in June, Donegal could find themselves playing nine out of the next ten weeks.

Yvonne Bonner, Ciara Hegarty and Eilish Ward have departed the squad while several new additions have been brought in.

Donegal Manager Maxi Curran says the entire panel and management are excited to be back playing games…