Public meeting hears further calls for alterations to Mica Redress Scheme

At an online public meeting held by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue last night, it was implored on him by many affected homeowners and the PRO of the Mica Action Group that there must be changes made to the redress scheme.

Michael Doherty, PRO of the Mica Action Group told the meeting that there are 4 particular issues that need addressing.

They are, the need for a 100% redress scheme, equal to the pyrite scheme, the removal of the one home, one grant clause, the need also for banks to step in and for properties such as holiday homes currently excluded from the scheme to be covered.

Mr Doherty told the Minister that Mica affected homeowners in Donegal are being treated like second class citizens and called for Paschal Donohoe to step up to the mark to ensure banks offer assistance.

He also highlighted the need for someone to be made available at council level to help people navigate the scheme.

Minister McConalogue says he would do his absolute best to raise and address the issues discussed at Central Government level.