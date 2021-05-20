Parkhouse and Lafferty suspended for Derry’s trip to Waterford

It was an early start Thursday morning for the Candystripes as the players just had time for a Brandywell training session before boarding the buses to Waterford for tomorrow night's Airtricity Premier Division clash.
Ruaidhri Higgins will have to plan without striker David Parkhouse and defender Danny Lafferty who are both suspended for the game, but the City boss said the squad had enjoyed a good week of training and were looking forward to the contest.
"The two boys are out so we've had to plan for that", he said. "Marc Walsh is having a fitness test later but other than that everybody is raring to go. The mood is great and there's a bit of confidence after an excellent performance in Tallaght."
And while Waterford have had their own issues of late, Higgins wasn't concerning himself with that.
"They've been to the Brandywell and won already this season, so we know they're dangerous. We have to go there and be positive, but we'll have to work for anything we get."
"It's far too early to be looking at tables because a lot can change over the next five months. We've prepared right for the match and have to go and try to get three points just as we always do."