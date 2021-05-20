Parkhouse and Lafferty suspended for Derry’s trip to Waterford

"The two boys are out so we've had to plan for that", he said. "Marc Walsh is having a fitness test later but other than that everybody is raring to go. The mood is great and there's a bit of confidence after an excellent performance in Tallaght."

And while Waterford have had their own issues of late, Higgins wasn't concerning himself with that.

"They've been to the Brandywell and won already this season, so we know they're dangerous. We have to go there and be positive, but we'll have to work for anything we get."

"It's far too early to be looking at tables because a lot can change over the next five months. We've prepared right for the match and have to go and try to get three points just as we always do."