LYIT and Donegal re-sign MoU

Letterkenny Institute of Technology and the Donegal Education and Training Board have re-signed a memorandum of understanding to continue to improve educational links between the two organisations.

Previously signed in 2016, the formal MoU builds upon a long history of collaboration and an

established partnership between the two institutions.

The overall objective is to provide for enhanced progression opportunities and pathways for learners

consistent with the National Further Education and Training Strategy, 2020-2024.

Anne McHugh, CEO Donegal ETB says the agreement enables the seamless transition of students between both organisations:

Meanwhile, LYIT President Paul Hannigan says the Memorandum of Understanding facilitates the enhancement of education across the North West: