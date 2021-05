It's a busy week for the north west clubs with three series of games in eight days.

Finn Harps play Drogheda United in a battle for fourth place on Friday at Finn Park,the Ballybofey side will make the long trip to Waterford on Monday and then a game against Sligo the following Friday.

Among the other games Derry City are off to struggling Waterford this weekend.

On this LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly was joined by former Harps player Mickey Funston...