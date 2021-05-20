Jury still deliberating in the trial of Deirdre Morley

The jury in the trial of a woman accused of murdering her children last year is continuing its deliberations this afternoon.

There’s no dispute over whether Deirdre Morley killed her two young sons and 3-year-old daughter at their home at Parson’s Court in Newcastle, Co Dublin, whose father, Andrew McGinley is from Donegal Town.

However, she has pleaded not guilty to their murders by reason of insanity, so the jurors will have to decide if that special verdict applies.

This morning, the judge reminded them that the evidence is all one-way and he said both sides agreed the special verdict should be returned on each count.