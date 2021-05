Joe Hodge’s short stint at Derry City has come to an end.

Having agreed a loan deal from Manchester City in pre-season, the U19 Republic of Ireland International has been with his club since February with a back injury.

Joe's loan contract at the Brandywell is due to end next month and therefore he won't now be returning Derry.

Derry City today extended their best wishes to Joe Hodge as he continues his treatment and rehabilitation from injury over the coming weeks.