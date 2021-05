The Donegal hurlers will look to park last week's heavy defeat to Kildare and seek out a second win of their Division 2B National League campaign on Sunday in Letterkenny.

They face Mayo at the O'Donnell Park, the side they beat to lift the All Ireland Nickey Rackard title last year.

The now retired Joe Boyle knows Mayo will be looking for revenge but expects a big response from Donegal.

The Burt native who now lives in Mayo has been speaking with Oisin Kelly...