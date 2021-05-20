Jim McGuinness linked with Dundalk

Former Donegal football manager Jim McGuinness has emerged as a candidate for the Dundalk manager’s job.

Speculation is rife across social media that the Oriel Park outfit could be set to employ the 2012 All Ireland winning manager in some capacity but the club has not commented on the rumours.

The Lilywhites have been under the temporary stewardship of sporting director Jim Magilton.

Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan both left the club last month.

McGuinness has been working towards his UEFA Pro Licence since 2019, and was briefly in charge of American second tier club, Charlotte Independence.