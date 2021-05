The government's plan for the resumption of air travel, entertainment and sport will be revealed next week.

The Taoiseach says it'll be part of his 'comprehensive statement' about how restrictions will ease in June and July.

Micheál Martin says we need to 'reboot' the aviation sector as it's crucial to the economy.

It comes as 101 Covid patients are in hospital, with 38 in ICU.

But Dr Alan Gaffney, from the Intensive Care Society, says critical care units are still busy with Covid patients: