Gerry Adams admits sheltering on-the-run IRA suspect in Donegal

By
News Highland
-

It's understood a complaint has been made to Gardaí after Gerry Adams admitted to sheltering an on-the-run IRA suspect at house in Donegal in the 1970s.

The former Sinn Fein leader, made the comment in a video posted on the Bellaghy Sinn Fein Facebook page as a tribute to Francis Hughes, a republican who died on hunger strike in 1981.

Gerry Adams said when Hughes was on the run he and his wife Colette, got a sense of him when they had rented a house up in Donegal and Francie as he says, landed in with them.

Hughes was wanted by police in Northern Ireland for several months in 1977 after evading capture.

