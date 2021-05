Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton says the club have held talks with Jim McGuinness.

The All Ireland-winning manager with Donegal has emerged as a surprise candidate to fill the managerial vacancy at Oriel Park.

Magilton has been in temporary charge following last month's twin departures of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan.

But Magilton insists McGuinness is just one of the candidates with whom they've spoken.