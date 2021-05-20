Donegal Ladies drawn with Galway and Kerry

Donegal have been grouped with Galway and Kerry for the 2021 All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

Maxi Currans side have avoided the four team group and will chase a quarter final spot by hoping to finish in the top 2 placings.

Tyrone are also in a group of three along with All Ireland Champions Dublin and Waterford.

The championship will start on the weekend of July 10th/11th.

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo.
Group B:  Cork, Tipperary, Meath,
Group C:  Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford,
Group D:  Galway, Kerry, Donegal.

