Criticism of BOI’s decision to pull out of Moville

An Inishowen councillor says he's angry, but not surprised at the contents of a letter received by Inishowen Municipal District regarding Bank of Ireland's decision to pull out of Moville.

In the letter, written in response to representations from members, the bank says there will be investment in the remaining eight Bank of Ireland branches in the county.

However, Cllr Martin Farren says that investment will be at the expense of Moville and the other five towns who are losing their branches.

He says with the 'Hole in the Wall' cash machine going as well, promises of replacement services in the Post Office ring hollow: