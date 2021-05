Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has told the Dail the Government must show full solidarity with Palestine by progressing a bill to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Deputy Pringle said he despairs at the latest genocide being perpetrated by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

He hit out at US President Joe Biden and EU President Ursula von der Leyen, saying they're analysis of what is happening is totally unacceptable.........