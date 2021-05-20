Basketball Ireland & LYIT link up with Centre of Excellence

Letterkenny IT has been named as a Basketball Ireland Centre of Excellence.

The college is now one of four centres on the island of Ireland with the other three being Waterford IT, NUI Glaway and Ulster Universtiy Jordanstown.

The new centre at LYIT will provide access to expertise, such as strength and conditioning, sports medicine, sports psychology, diet and nutrition, sports management and administration, coach development and training.

LYIT will also be used for national training camps for international sides, along with Basketball Ireland academies.

There will also be the ability to host international fixtures, national senior competitions, intervarsity competitions, as well as local schools cups and blitzes.

Oisin Kelly spoke with newly appointed LYIT Head of Sport Michael Murphy on the new link up with Basketball Ireland, his new position and Monaghan coming to Ballybofey on Saturday...

