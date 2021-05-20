All Ireland Ladies draw this evening

The Donegal senior ladies will learn their opponents this evening for the All Ireland Football Championship.

Maxi Curran's side are one of thirteen teams in the hat for the senior draw.

Armagh, Cork, Dublin and Galway, the four semi finalists from last year, will be seeded for the draw which will see four groups drawn.

Tyrone are also in the senior championship along with Cavan, Kerry, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Tipperary and Waterford.

The All Ireland series is due to start on the weekend of July 10th/11th with the top two in each group going into quarter finals.

The draw will start around 8pm.