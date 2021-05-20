20% rise in compliance at LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

There's been a significant improvement in standards at Letterkenny University Hospital's Department of Psychiatry.

The centre achieved 86% compliance overall in the latest inspection report which has been published today by the Mental Health Commission.

The Department of Psychiatry at Letterkenny University Hospital provides 34 beds with accommodation facilities consisting of shared dormitories and nine single bedrooms.

Eight of the single bedrooms are en suite and one bedroom has an adjacent toilet.

In the latest inspection, there were five non-compliances recorded at the department, one deemed to be a high non-compliance in relation to the premises.

In relation to the high-risk non-compliance regarding premises, the centre was found not to have sufficient number of toilets within the communal area for residents’ use during the day.

There were also issues identified with the physical structure of the unit, which the inspectors found in some respects was not maintained with due regard to the specific needs of the residents.

There were three moderate non-compliances in the areas of staffing, use of seclusion, and use of physical restraint; and one low non-compliance in the area of the storage of medicines.

The inspection highlighted an improvement from the previous year, as the centre’s non-compliances were down from twelve to five. The report also found there was evidence of action taken to address previous non-compliances.

The full report can be read HERE