Water and wastewater issues in Inishowen and L’Kenny a mess – MacLochlainn

The Dail has heard that water and wastewater issues in Inishowen and Letterkenny is 'a mess'.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says Irish Water is under resourced and has no plan in place to meet their responsibilities.

Speaking during a motion on Water and Wastewater Treatment Services, he says thousands of homes in Inishowen suffer repeated water outages as guarantees to replace pipes from the Eddie Fullerton dam have not been fulfilled.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the vision to extend Letterkenny is also not feasible as again, resources are not available: