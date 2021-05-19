Trial of mother accused of murdering children told she was psychotic

A physiatrist has told the trial of a woman accused of murdering her three children that she was psychotic and suffering from depression at the time.

Deirdre Morley, of Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin, has pleaded NOT guilty to murdering Darragh, Conor and Carla McGinley, by reason of insanity.

The children's father, Andrew McGinley is from Donegal Town.

The court heard evidence yesterday of how the 44-year-old nurse took their lives at the family home on January 24th last year.

Today, forensic psychiatrist, Dr Brenda Wright, told the jury that she believed Ms Morley’s judgement was impaired due to the deterioration of her mental illness.

She said she had developed a "psychotic moral justification" for killing her children because she believed she had to end their suffering.