Sod turned on shore front amphitheatre on Arranmore

The sod has been turned on a new Shore Front Amenity Development on Arranmore.

As part of a €4.1m 'Harbour to Island' rural regeneration project, a land mark recreation, outdoor amenity and amphitheatre will be developed.

The ambitious development in Arranmore was first identified in a development plan for the island by Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór Teo, but did not progress in the absence of a capital funding source.

The project is co-funded by Donegal County Council and the Department of Rural & Community Development in partnership between Donegal County Council and Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór.

John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council says he has every confidence that this new amenity will enhance the quality of life for residents of the Island and will both stimulate and support new and emerging business in the tourism, hospitality, leisure and related sectors.

Donegal based building contractors Joseph McMenamin & Sons Ltd have been appointed to deliver the development which is scheduled to complete over the next 31 weeks.

Turning the Sod Photo - “ Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Rena Donaghey and Bainisteoir, Comharchumann Oileán Árainn Mhór Teo, Ms. Nóirín ÚiMhaoldomhnaigh turning the sod on the Aranmore Island Shore Front Amenity Development.

Back Row (L-R): Cllr. Marie Therese Gallagher, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Joseph McMenamin, Contractor, John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Noreen McGarvey, Chairperson of the Islands Committee and Liam Ward, Director of Service, Community Development & Planning Services, Donegal County Council”.