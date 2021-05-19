Roads fully open after crashes in Letterkenny and Fintown

Traffic is moving normally at Polestar Roundabout in Letterkenny after a collision this afternoon. heavy traffic had been reported in the wake of the crash, which happened at around 3 o'clock. There were no injuries reported.

Meanwhile, the road at Fintown is fully open after an earlier incident.

It's understood a motorcycle and a car were involved in a collision close to a coffee facility near the post office shortly after lunchtime today. The coffee stall is trading normally.

Again, no injuries were reported.