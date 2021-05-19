OPW urged to meet Cllrs for update on Letterkenny Flood Relief Scheme

Representatives of the Office of Public Works are being asked to attend the next meeting of the Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District to brief members on the current status of the Letterkenny Flood Relief Scheme.

The issue was raised at a recent meeting by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who said with work continuing on the updating of the Letterkenny Area Plan, the input of the OPW is vital in terms of whether proposed provisions will be appropriate into the future.

Cllr McMonagle says the OPW is an important part of a complicated jigsaw: