Medical and personal info being shared online following cyber attack – Claim

It's claimed medical and personal information about patients IS now being shared online.

The Financial Times says it's seen screenshots and files, following the cyber attack by hackers on the HSE.

The records available online include internal health files, minutes of meetings, equipment purchase details, and correspondence with patients.

Head of the HSE, Paul Reid, is describing the ransomware attack as 'unfair, unjust and incomprehensible'.

Technology Correspondent Jess Kelly says some very sensitive data is now being shared online: