Mark English finished 11th at Wednesday's Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic.

Having been at the front for the first lap and a half of the 800m, the Finn Valley man ran 1.47:85 dropping down the field in the closing 200m.

He needed to hit 1.45:20 to automatically qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

English will be back on track for another crack at qualifying at the Mary Peter's venue in Belfast for the Irish Milers meet on Saturday week the 29th May.