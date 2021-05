A Donegal Deputy says the Government needs assurances from the British Government that it will not seek to curtail further legacy inquests.

Deputy Thomas Pringle has been speaking in the Dail during statements on the Ballymurphy inquest which last week, found 10 people killed in the Ballymurphy massacre were entirely innocent.

He also questioned how strong the warning from the Taoiseach to the British Prime Minister was against an amnesty for soldiers accused of crimes during the Troubles: