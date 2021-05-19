Cyber attack continues to slow down processes at LUH

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital has confirmed that no services will be resuming at the hospital this week due to impact of the cyber attack on the HSE being felt across the hospital.

All outpatient, diagnostic and endoscopy clinics at the hospital are cancelled.

All elective inpatient and day case procedures are cancelled also however, a small number of procedures may go ahead but patients will be contacted directly.

Meanwhile, maternity services and dialysis treatment are continuing at the hospital as normal and patients are advised to attend their chemotherapy appointments unless contacted and advised otherwise.

Breast check appointments will be going ahead in the mobile unit however, breast care appointments in the hospital are not.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Sean Murphy says the cyber attack has significantly slowed down everyday processes at the hospital: