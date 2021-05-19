Covid testing sites and vaccination clinics continuing amid cyber attack

The HSE has confirmed that all Covid-19 testing sites in CHO Area 1 which includes Donegal are open as usual this week, despite the cyber attack.

Vaccination clinics are also continuing as scheduled.

In the CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) all COVID-19 testing sites are open as usual this week.

If you have symptoms of Covid 19 you are advised to phone your GP/GP Out of Hours service who may advise you to go to the nearest Testing Centre.

Those who have a GP referral or have been contacted by Contact Tracing and advised to go to a Covid 19 Test Centre can attend without an appointment.

You can also attend the Testing Centre as a Walk In without an appointment if you live in the same area as the Walk In Test Centre and have not tested positive in the last 6 months.

Please be advised that you may have to wait if the Testing Centre is busy on arrival. Please check opening and closing times of your nearest Testing Centre on www.hse.ie

Vaccination clinics are continuing as scheduled also and people are urged to attend their appointed time bringing photo Identification, your PPSN and wear a face covering.

All CHO 1 Community Health Service appointments will continue as scheduled unless you are contacted directly.

For anyone who has a service query please contact your service directly via telephone.

Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim Audiology/ Hearing Service appointments for children are cancelled for this week, May 17th to 21st May