Council-owned land being considered for new Carndonagh Garda station

A section of council-owned land in Carndonagh is being considered for the development of a new Garda Station.

It's been confirmed that Donegal County Council, An Garda Siochana and the OPW are working to progress the project which has been included in the upcoming Garda Building and Refurbishment Programme.

The existing station in Carndonagh was previously deemed unfit for purpose by Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Albert Doherty says all resources must be used to bring the project to fruition as soon as possible: