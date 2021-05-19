450 fewer people receiving PUP in Donegal this week

The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has fallen by almost 13,500 nationally, while almost 450 fewer people are receiving the payment in Donegal.

The Social Protection Minister says the figures reflect the slow and gradual re-opening of the economy.

Nationally, 363,167 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, a fall of 3.6%% on last week's figure.

That percentage fall is reflected in Donegal with 12,535 people receiving the payment this week, 448 fewer than last week, and 10,059 down on May of last year.

There's been a substantial increase in the number of people closing their PUP accounts in Donegal, with 845 doing so this week, over twice last week's figure of 410. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says because payments are made a week in arrears, the full impact of the re-opening of sectors such as retail will not be evident for a number of weeks to come.

There's also been a slight increase in the number of people receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal this week, with 4,562 claimants, 53 more than last week.