Watch: Jason Quigley feels he is now an improved and matured fighter

Donegal boxer Jason Quigley has admitted that it's been a frustrating time over this past 18 months, as he finally prepares for a return to the ring later this month.

He goes back in the ring in Las Vegas on May 29th when he takes on Shane Mosley Jnr with the NABO Middleweight title on the line as part of the undercard of Devin Haney’s WBC World lightweight title defence against Jorge Linares.

It will be Jason's fist fight since January 2020 when he beat the Mexican Fernando Marin in California.

Since suffering a first professional defeat in July of 2019 to Tureano Johnson, the 29-year-old Donegal man has been under the tutelage of Andy Lee and Jason feels he's now an improved fighter and is in his best space since turning pro.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Jason on his media day ahead of his return to the ring.