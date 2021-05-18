Trial begins today of woman accused of murdering her three children

The trial of a woman accused of murdering her three children whose father is from Donegal begins today.

44 year old Deirdre Morley of Parson's Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley on January 24th 2020.

The children's father Andrew McGinley is from Donegal Town.

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial which is due to begin this morning and is expected to last three days.