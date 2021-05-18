Taoiseach to be lobbied for 100% Mica Redress Scheme

The Sinn Fein leader is to lobby the Taoiseach in the Dail this afternoon to deliver a 100% Mica Redress Scheme.

Two protests are being held in Donegal this weekend as affected homeowners say they are at the end of their tethers with the amount of money required to apply for the long awaited scheme growing and unattainable for many.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, says while Government has accepted responsibility, they have done so in a cack-handed manner with the current scheme.

Speaking to Greg Hughes, Deputy Doherty believes Central Government has a further role now to play: