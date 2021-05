Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the winners enclosure on So I Told You this afternoon in Sligo.

The Donegal Jockey rode the evens favourite to victory for trainer Joseph O'Brien in the 3.45 Handicap.

It’s the second time Dylan and So I Told You have won, the first was also at Sligo at the start of the month.

Browne McMonagle continues to lead the Apprentice Championship with a 17th win of the year.