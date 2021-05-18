One way system around Letterkenny schools could be operational June 2022

A One Way System designed to improve traffic flow around four of Letterkenny's busiest schools could be operational by this time next year.

An allocation of €1 million was received from the National Transport Authority earlier this year for the project as part of the Active travel scheme.

The designs and other documentation should be complete by the end of June, with tender documents being issued by the end of September.

It's hoped construction will commence before the end of this year, with the job completed by the end of June 2022.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says following a trial some years ago, this has been a long time in the planning: