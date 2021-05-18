Mica protests planned for Buncrana and Letterkenny

The defective blocks crisis in Donegal is to be highlighted in two simultaneous protests at the weekend, one in Buncrana, the other in Letterkenny.

A protest is also taking place in Ballina, Co Mayo.

The protestors say they are at the end of their tethers, and the the amount of money they require just to apply for the long awaited redress scheme is growing, and unattainable for many.

Affected homeowner Eileen Doherty says the contrast between the costs faced by Mica families and those affected by Pyrite in Leinster is becoming more and more stark.............