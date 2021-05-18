Man driven from L’Kenny Rd, Derry to Claudy and shot

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a man was picked up by several men from the Letterkenny Road area and driven to an area of Claudy and shot.

Police received a report at around 11.40pm that a man was driven to the Heathfield Road area where he was shot once in his leg.

The injured man was able to make his way to a nearby house following the shooting to raise the alarm and was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers remain at the scene this morning conducting a search of the area.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives on 101.