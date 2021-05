Investigations are continuing after the tyres of a number of cars in the Ballybofey area were slashed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Six cars in total were damaged during the incidents in the Ard Mc Carron and Glenview Park area between Friday night last and Saturday morning.

Gardai are asking residents in the areas who have any information which may assist with the investigation to contact them.

They are appealing also to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.