Gardai investigating money muling incidents in Donegal

Gardai are investigating a number of 'Money Muling' incidents in Donegal.

They are urging parents to educate their children on the issue and for people to never send or receive money on behalf of someone else.

Gardai say criminals are using messaging services like Whatsapp to recruit 'mules' and students, minors, the unemployed and newcomers to the country are being particularly targeted.

Garda Sergeant Eunan Walsh is advising people who have been caught up in money muling to contact their local Garda station: