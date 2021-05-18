Gardai investigating criminal damage incident in Ballybofey

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information relating to a criminal damage incident in Ballybofey in the early hours of Friday morning last.

Shortly before 3am a front sitting room window was smashed at a property in the Glenpatrick Place area.

CCTV footage has captured a male who has been observed throwing stones at the window, causing it to smash.

He is then believed to have taken off in the direction of the entrance to the estate.

Gardai are appealing particularly to residents in the area who may have heard or seen anything relating to the incident or anyone who may have been on the Donegal Road at the time and has dash cam footage to come forward.