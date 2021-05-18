E+I Engineering announces €13m US expansion

Donegal based, E+I Engineering has announced it is to accelerate its existing US operations with a $13 million expansion plan that will create 200 new jobs.

A global leader in electrical switchgear production, the company's pioneering work to create unique in-house power solutions takes a major leap forward with this latest US expansion move at it's base in South Carolina.

E+I Engineering was founded in 1986 with it's headquarters remaining in Burnfoot.

E+I Engineering Managing Director Philip O’Doherty said: “The E+I Engineering team is thrilled to announce the creation of 200 new jobs at our U.S. plant in Anderson, South Carolina. This investment marks an acceleration in our presence in North America which is testament to both growing demand for our products and the skilled workforce in the area.”

“From our establishment in the North West over 35 years ago, E+I Engineering has seen continued strength in our overseas operations, particularly in North America. We have adapted our hiring plans to reflect our commitment to meeting customer demand in the region. This is a competitive industry, and we strive to be ahead of the game by creating high-quality, skilled jobs and providing the most professional leadership.”