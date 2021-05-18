Damage caused to property and vehicles in Carndonagh

Substantial damage has been caused to a property and a number of vehicles in Carndonagh.

Last night at around 10pm, a white van, possibly a Ford transit, containing a number of men was observed at the scene in the Convent Road area.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have any information relating to the vehicle or the men in question or to anyone who was in the Convent Road or surrounding areas between 9:30pm and 10:30pm last night and who may have dash cam footage to contact Gardai in Buncrana.